LOL Stars Comedy Show!

HOUSTON: Comedy shows have taken over the air of Houston, and DMMS Events has been a front-runner in getting various Stand Up Comedians from India that have a huge following on the social media. This year, it all started with Varun Thakur and then Abhishek Upmanyu and this time there were not one but two comedians on stage together – Kunal Kamra and Rahul Subramanian. The evening of Saturday, October 20, started with Samia Adil, popular Radio Host welcoming the guests and thanking all the sponsors. It was followed by the screening of the film The First Drag, a Platinum Award winner at the India Film Project, which is the largest content creator in Asia. In the competition there were about 1500 films from over 300 countries and The First Drag won the highest award. The cast and the crew were introduced to the audience. Then Rabnawaz Bhatti, a 22-year old comedian from Houston, did the opening act by adding some spice in the form of Shaan Masala to his jokes.

After him the stage was taken over by Kunal Kamra who took the audience with his jokes through the current political situation in India while wearing a shirt that said WAH MODI WAH. From Mandir to the Bridges of India he had the crowd up in splits. His favorite targets, Modi, Arnab Goswami, and the general right-wing mentality. He joked, “Goswami is a vituperative TV anchor known for his nationalist positions. Though much of his humor targets the current government and the political party behind it, Kamra insists that he is bipartisan and carries no brief for any Indian political party. “People are always angry in India,” he said. “Earlier they were angry with (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh. Now it is Narendra Modi. I am interested in politics because it is amusing. Politics and pop culture are blending right now (in India). Everything is political. In comedy, your premise has to be relatable and your punch line has to be hilarious. Politics fits that bill perfectly.”

Then it was the turn of Rahul Subramanian who came in wearing a shirt that said KAL MEIN UDEGA and he took the audience to the college time with a South Indian Maths teacher who evens tries to teach science when he enters the wrong class. The typical college atmosphere was recreated and took the audience back to their college days, and then he shifted the topic to Sachin Tendulkar. Famous on the YouTube for his DJ comedy he shared, that he got death threats from them trying to make fun of them, which was demoralizing for him considering his partner Kunal getting threats for doing his political comedy.

These two Comedians went on nonstop for over two hours giving the audience the full value of their money.