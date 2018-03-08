Love is in the Air: Benefitting American Heart Association

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: Valentine’s Day, the day of heartfelt romantic verse, is celebrated all over with some form of indulgence, there are some socially conscious organizations that create a difference. One such organization, Jaz Creationz, organized ‘Love is in the Air’, in recognition of American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day for Women. The event was held at the The Wynden on Saturday, February 24, Celebrating Go Red for Women and raising funds toward the American Heart Association.

The school of fashion and dance, Jaz Creationz, is backed by the multi-talented founder & CEO, Jasmeeta Singh. The organization raises funds for non-profit institutions by building bridges within the communities through fashion and culture. This event showcased some amazing talents across various genres and entertained the audiences thoroughly. The theme of this red dress- black tie event was to empower women and men on heart health education, coupled with some networking and rock-solid fun and entertainment. Jasmeeta Singh wears multiple hats and she is exceptionally well in whichever hat she dons. Her partners for this mega-event included Ekta Kapoor Taneja, owner of Swan Construction and Amardeep Kaur Rana, while Gauri Seth and Jasleen Kaur were of tremendous help behind the scenes.

The evening kicked off on schedule and the guests walked into the hall, dressed stunningly as per the theme. The enchanting DJ & Emcee, AJ, also known as Ajay Kumar welcomed everyone in his witty and humorous style of shayris and jokes, and sung a melodious track, Suno na sange mar mar. This was such a perfect way to start an evening that would be full of fun-tainment. This accomplished master kept the audiences’ spirits up by playing foot-tapping numbers and engaging them to groove along. His output was so charismatic that later in the evening it kept the audiences glued on to the dance floor even during dinner. He invited upon stage the organizers of the show Jasmeeta Singh & Ekta Kapoor Taneja. These gorgeous ladies dressed in red, thanked each of their supporters and sponsors. They then let the entertainment bit continue and enthrall the audiences.

A solo performance by American Idol finalist Vincent Powell took everyone’s breath away. There is definitely no dearth of talent in Houston and this event was a testimony to this statement. While a duet by Vincent Powell and Melrose swept the audiences off the floor, it was time to shake a leg as Eddie and Megan grooved on to some spins and whirls on Ballroom, Salsa, Cha Cha, and Latin dances. Next on the list was an incredible belly dance performance by Bella Donna Dance Company, who even performed on some famous Indian songs. There is this amusing connect we notice when Bollywood songs are played that the aura and enthusiasm catapults to another level. A surprise element took away everyone by storm, and the multi-talented trio Amardeep Kaur Rana, Jasmeeta Singh and Melrose sang a combination of English, Hindi and Punjabi songs.

It seemed the evening had more surprises in store for all the guests. And a awe-inspiring act of an Ariel dance just proved that as the amazing duo- David & Laymen performed to it. The high-octane finale was the most colorful and fiery amongst all, where a Sikh dancer adorned by bright turban dancing to the super-sparkling and spirited dance numbers lured everyone to the dance floor. While the audiences were still in their jig, bop and hop fever, Jessica Rodriguez, Director of American Heart Association came up on stage and spoke at length about the organization, encouraging everyone to donate. She thanked Jasmeeta and everyone else for making this event possible and successful.

The audiences, partially exhausted from their dance moves, stepped into the dinner area where scrumptious cuisine was awaiting them. The mouth-watering spread was presented by Chef Sunil Srivastava by Great W’kana Café. A special Candy Buffet was presented by Always Sweet. Each member of the audience was handed with a special goodie bag sponsored by Umang Mehta of Deep Foods. Jasmeeta came up once again to thank everyone, and mentioning that she was overwhelmed by the turnout of the event. She stated, “Thank you God for all your blessings to me and my family. For the strength you give me each day and for all the people around me who make life more meaningful. I am very thankful to my sponsors for making this event a success”.

Deco Art beautifully decorated the venue, RH Photography handled the photography and Videography was by SMB Films & Images LLC. The striking hair and make-up was done by KJ Salon’s Kiranjit Bhusri. The backbone of the show- the sponsors included Mr. & Mrs. Arun Verma, Mr. And Mrs. Aman Sidhu, Vishala Grocers 5 (Dipan Patel), Nothing Bundt Cake, Starbucks Coffee, Mr. & Mrs Sanjay & Anjali Khanna, Print N Sign by Farhan, Business Advertising Store By Fransico Kiran, Umang Mehta from Deep Foods, Radio Dabang 105.3FM, 2 A Days & Grille, Sulekha.com, Indo-American News, TV Asia, Focus Merchants. The auction items included- Kendra Scott- Bangles, Treasure trunk by Simran Kapoor, and Gold Earring from Karat 22. The raffle items included Ashiana Restaurant gift certificate, Hot Breads gift Certificate, Ayesha Salon, and Anthony Vince Nail Spa.

Jasmeeta’s events are memorable and captivate moments of life that are cherished for long.

The next big event, Elite Halloween Fashion & Dance Extravaganza, is scheduled on October 27 at 7:30 pm. For further details & for information visit www.jazcreationz.com or call Jasmeeta Singh @ 713-858-8229.