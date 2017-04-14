Luxury Bridal Expo Launched in Houston

HOUSTON: Dulhania Bazaar (DB) Luxury Bridal Expos launched their Houston Expo this past Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis in Houston Downtown. The event was one of a kind that Houston had seen, featuring 50+ wedding and events related vendors showcasing 80+ vendor booths.

Exhibits ranged from Mandaps/decor, photography, videography, venues, DJs, performers, clothing, jewelry, caterers doing food sampling, photobooths capturing fun pictures, complimentary henna/mehndi applications to attendees, bakeries doing cake tasting, etc.



DB Bridal Expos are the largest bridal shows in Southwest, Midwest, West and Southeast regions in the U.S; DB Expos have organized shows all over the US since 2009 specifically in Chicago, Phoenix and DC markets.

After 19 shows nationwide, Houston was in for a treat going into this show and that is exactly what was presented to the attendees. DB show had a good mix of local and national vendors from various states/cities like Chicago, California, Indiana, New York, Arizona, etc.

The bridal show also showcased two designer fashion shows, one with the local, Houstonian designer SJ Collections by Samreen Jaffri. The second fashion show was by Nadia Mistry from Pakistan, who specially flew in just for the DB show.

The attendees also enjoyed dance performances by Infused Performing Arts during both the fashion shows.

The Show was graced by the presence of numerous prominent Houstonians, many brides and grooms and their families; which made all the vendors extremely happy. They can’t wait for next year for the DB team to bring this back to Houston!