Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s ‘cyber warriors’, Congress’ ‘Rajiv Ke Sipahi’ set for duel in digital space ahead of real poll battle

NEW DELHI: The forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election is set to witness a high-octane campaign between the BJP and Congress not only in cities and villages but also on social media. Nearly 65,000 ‘cyber warriors’ of the BJP are preparing to take on ‘Rajiv Ke Sipahi’ of the Congress in cyber space in a bid to woo young voters on social media platforms.

The BJP’s state information technology (IT) cell in-charge, Shivraj Singh Dabi, announced that about 65,000 ‘cyber warriors’ have been deployed by the party in the last three months and 5,000 more will be deputed shortly.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com