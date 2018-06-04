MFAH- Home Page
Madhya Pradesh: Congress accuses BJP of duplicating voter entries, EC orders probe

PCC president Madhya Pradesh &Congress senior Leader Kamal nath and others after meet Election commissioner at Nirvachan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

PCC president Madhya Pradesh &Congress senior Leader Kamal Nath and others after meet Election commissioner at Nirvachan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

NEW DELHI: Hours after a Congress delegation, led by Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding discrepancies in the voters’ list of Madhya Pradesh, the poll watchdog ordered an investigation into the matter. Nath questioned how the number of voters increased by 40 per cent at a time when the population in the state rose by only 24 per cent in the last 10 years.

The EC has formed two teams to probe the allegations and they will visit Narela, Bhojpur, Seoni-Malwa and Hoshangabad assembly seats to ascertain how the discrepancies occurred. The teams have been asked to furnish their report by June 7.

Credit: indianexpress.com

