Mamata Banerjee says demonetisation brought people to ‘brink of disaster’

Mamata Banerjee has asked President Pranab Mukherjee to act as the constitutional head of the country and save the public from demonetisation. Photo:Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata/New Delhi: Two months after the demonetisation move, the Narendra Modi government is still in the crosshairs of the opposition with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying people were on the “brink of disaster” and urged President Pranab Mukherjee to intervene while former prime minister Manmohan Singh asserted it will adversely affect India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Dubbing demonetisation as a “shameless flop show”, Banerjee asked the common people to rise in protest even as Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists staged dharnas in front of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) office in Kolkata as well as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office besides many places in the districts in West Bengal.

