Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital Names New Trauma Medical Director

HOUSTON: Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital recently named Kulvinder Bajwa, M.D. as Trauma Medical Director. This appointment is an important step in the hospital’s journey to becoming a Level II Trauma Center.

“It’s critical to have the expertise and immediate availability of highly skilled trauma physicians like Dr. Bajwa as we continue to serve the trauma and acute medical needs of Southwest Houston and surrounding communities,” said Greg Haralson, CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital. “As our new Trauma Medical Director, Dr. Bajwa brings more than two decades of expertise to Memorial Hermann Southwest. His medical experience coupled with his unrelenting focus on high-quality and safe care makes him a tremendous asset to our team.”

Dr. Bajwa received his medical degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He completed his general surgery residency and served as Chief Surgery Resident at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center/Temple University.

From there, Dr. Bajwa went on to serve as a general and trauma surgeon in the local community and with the U.S. Army, where he also served as a Brigade Commander. Currently, he serves as a Colonel in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army Reserves. He also is an associate professor at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

“Memorial Hermann Southwest plays a critical role in serving the medical needs of the Greater Houston community,” said Dr. Bajwa. “I am excited to lead our team in our commitment to provide high level, acute care to those who enter our hospital.”

Five Memorial Hermann affiliated physicians, who also serve as assistant professors of surgery at the McGovern Medical School, will join Dr. Bajwa, including: Joshua Person, M.D., Kathryn Balinger, M.D., Spogmai Komak, M.D., David Kim, M.D., and Rondel Albarado, M.D.

In 2016, Memorial Hermann Health System pledged to upgrade trauma capabilities within its integrated network in order to provide high-quality trauma care to greater Houston and surrounding areas.

A Level II Trauma Center, as designated by the American College of Surgeons, offers 24-hour in-house coverage by general surgeons as well as coverage in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care.

“Houston only has two Level I Trauma Centers, while a region this size should have six. By providing the community with additional options to receive high-level trauma care, we can reduce the burden on those locations handling all of the cases,” added Haralson.

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center recently received its Level II Trauma Verification. As part of its advanced trauma network, Memorial Hermann also operates two Level III trauma centers at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital operate Level IV trauma centers.