Men need to respect women, says Meghna ‘Ammaji’ Malik

Actress, Meghna Malik says that there are many dos and don’ts for girls and that should change.

Meghna is seen as Ammaji, the voice of marginalised women in the show, Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani on Colors.

Asked about the evils she would like to get rid of, Meghna told IANS, “There are many things that need to be changed. Slowly, the changes are happening around us. We are probably among the privileged ones who can voice what we want and don’t want. However, I have noticed that the dos and don’ts are only for the girls,” Meghna told IANS.

Credit: tellychakkar.com