Mind Management Challenge: 21 Days, 21 Videos, 21 Steps to #PerfectYourMind

Houston: Mind Management Challenge starting Sep. 11, 2020 on YouTube by Swami Mukundananda, world-renowned mind management expert and bestselling author is a set of FREE 21 Videos, 21 Tools and 21 Steps to #PerfectYourMind! Read to know how it can help you!

Swami Mukundananda, global spiritual leader is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj and Vedic scholar. In this challenge, Swamiji highlights with characteristic lucidity and razor-sharp insight, the ancient wisdom of the Vedic scriptures to utilize the most powerful instrument in our possession to accomplish any goal – our own mind.

The beauty of the power of mindset is that it is an internal resource we all possess. If we can train our mind and intellect, their immense potential will get unlocked. – says Swamiji, bestselling author of the 7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment.

Mind Management Challenge: 4 Ways It Can Help You

One who rules their mind, rules the world – Shankaracharya

1. Develop Focus and Self Control for Success Why should you do this challenge? Our success in life depends on the extent to which we can focus and control the mind. It takes practice and determination to control the mind – an entity that a warrior as determined and focused as Arjun describes to Shree Krishna as being “even more difficult to control than the wind” – and channel it for the highest good in every situation.

2. Master the Art of Positive Thinking We have all experienced how anything from spilled coffee to a botched-up presentation can set the tone for the day and bring up painful subconscious wounds that lead to self-sabotage and unfulfilled potential. Remaining chained to our negative emotions, and desperate for relief we gloss over them with material distractions such as food, television, or socializing, while the root of the problem – our mind – takes a backseat. That’s where the Mind Management Challenge steps in – to help us address the very emotions we fear and transform them positively – to help our powerful mind work perfectly for us and not against us.

3. Cultivate Empathy for Better Relationships Being aware of our own emotions can help us to empathize with others, and thus help us to extend understanding and encouragement even if people act negatively with us. Those with empathy strive to not hurt others either by judging or by way of their actions and thus act with integrity, accountability, and kindness. Not being selfish, they promote trust and cooperation everywhere they go, and people love to work with them.

4. Facing Crises With Boldness and Compassion Emotional Intelligence is a highly valued skill in today’s day that determines effective leadership. Founders of the theory, Peter Salovey and John Mayer described it as, “The ability to perceive emotion, integrate emotion to facilitate thought, understand emotions and to regulate emotions to promote personal growth.”

In times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, heads of state, business leaders and managers are measured on their ability to marshal their team, keep morale high and thus get things done, despite prevailing negative sentiments.

People with high emotional intelligence can regulate their emotions flexibly to remain productive and are emotionally resilient in the face of setbacks – they are internally motivated. They are experts at managing themselves and are therefore effective in managing teams, especially resolving conflicts amicably.

Swami Mukundananda, received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that a short while after landing a top corporate job, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas, at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Since the last two decades, Swamiji has been travelling to various states of USA, India, Nepal and Singapore awakening thousands of seekers

He is the senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and founder of JKYog. JKYog is a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental and physical wellness of Humankind, through true Yoga and Spirituality.

Swamiji has been an invited speaker at various Fortune 500 companies like Google, Oracle etc., and prestigious universities such as Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke University.