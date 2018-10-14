IAN- Home Page
MJ Akbar hints political vendetta: Charges false, will take action; why this storm before elections, asks Union minister

Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, was on an official trip to Nigeria when his name surfaced in the #MeToo campaign earlier last week. (Express)

NEW DELHI: Facing allegations of sexual harassment, Union Minister MJ Akbar on Sunday said that making accusations without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Denying all accusations against him as baseless, the senior journalist-turned-minister said he will take legal action.

“Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action,” Akbar said in a statement.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

