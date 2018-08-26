Most watched Indian TV shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 33 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to stand strong as the number one show. The Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri show has been keeping the audience hooked to its thrilling storyline. The divorce drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has worked in its favour, as the show maintained its place in the second spot. Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane continued to garner high ratings, making it the number one reality show. Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market, followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

Credit: indianexpress.com