IAN- Home Page
TravelGuzs- Home Page

Most watched Indian TV shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows.

Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 33 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to stand strong as the number one show. The Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri show has been keeping the audience hooked to its thrilling storyline. The divorce drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has worked in its favour, as the show maintained its place in the second spot. Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane continued to garner high ratings, making it the number one reality show. Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market, followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

 

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *