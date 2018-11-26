Mowgli The Legend of the Jungle Hindi trailer: Jackie Shroff is deadly as Shere Khan

Streaming giant Netflix has released the Hindi trailer for much-awaited Rudyard Kipling adaptation Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle. The upcoming film will feature actors like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan who will voice The Jungle Book characters Baloo, Nisha, Kaa, Shere Khan and Bagheera, respectively.

Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle, an Andy Serkis directorial, is a darker take on Kipling’s classic novel as opposed to the Disney’s The Jungle Book that released in 2016. Produced by Warner Bros and Serkis’ The Imaginarium, the movie was supposed to be distributed by Warner Bros, but the studio sold the worldwide distribution rights to Netflix. Netflix rechristened the movie from Mowgli to Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle.

Credit: indianexpress.com