Mubarakan Movie Review

MUBARAKAN STORY: Singleton Kartar Singh (Anil) is left with the responsibility of raising his two orphaned nephews. He asks his brother (Pavan) in Punjab to raise Charan (Arjun) and his sister (Ratna) in London to raise Karan (Arjun in a double role). When the twins cross continents, they leave behind a trail of confusion.

MUBARAKAN REVIEW: You are most definitely not in original territory here nor is there anything smart going on in Mubarakan. The premise of twins causing chaos has been infinitely superior in movies like Ram Aur Shyam, Golmaal, Angoor, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chaalbaaz and even Judwaa. But Anees Bazmee who has made a career of dishing out gags and funny one-liners, goes at this one again with gusto. And you do find yourself amused at times.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com