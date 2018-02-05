Mukesh Ambani says Reliance to invest Rs2,500 crore in Assam, create 80,000 jobs

GUWAHATI:

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced an investment of Rs2,500 crore in Assam in various sectors, including retail, petroleum, telecom, tourism and sports, creating jobs for at least 80,000 people over the next three years.

“Today I am happy to announce five commitments for Assam over the next three years. Reliance will invest an additional Rs2,500 crore to augment its presence in this market,” he said at the inaugural function of the Global Investors Summit 2018 in Guwahati.

Click here to read more…

Credits: livemint.com