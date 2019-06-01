Multi-talented Bud Patel Brings “Sai-Leela” Play

HOUSTON: Bud Patel, renowned film Producer and lead actor of “A Curry on an American Plate” is coming with live Broadway-Style Stage Show an epic Hindi Drama based on the life of Shirdi Ke Sai Baba “SAI-LEELA“ the stage play.

Bud, also known as Bhadresh Patel, a person of versatile personality, he is an Actor, Writer, & Director and have acted in over 150 Dramas & Short Film in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. He has done various stage shows in Mumbai, Houston, and Toronto Canada.

Come and watch the lavish production with magical special effects. All our actors are very hard working, talented and professional. More than 40 actors playing various role, some of them are playing double & triple roles. With Baba’s blessing we also have team of best sound engineer, best musicians, best choreographer, and best light director. We have hired Set Designer to create sets, the costumes and properties has been imported from India.

The show is 2:45 hours with an interval. We will have food booth on the day of event. Buy your tickets now and enjoy the most spectacular show ever on the life of Shirdi Ke Sai-Baba. Tickets are available at humtumdesi.com or call Bud Patel @713-584-3826 for group discount.

Sai-Baba message is very simple Shraddha-Saburi (Faith-Patience) and complete devotion to God and Guru. I sincerely bow to Sai-Baba who has blessed me with this glorious opportunity of translating his work into stage play. I am ever indebted to his mercy towards us and our cast & crew.