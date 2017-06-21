Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Narendra Modi affirms India’s commitment to Paris climate deal

Added by Indo American News on June 21, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the steady all round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the steady all round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada. Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday reaffirmed India’s commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate accord, during a conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Trudeau had called up Modi on Monday evening.

“Both leaders exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically climate change. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement,” the statement said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *