Narendra Modi affirms India’s commitment to Paris climate deal

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday reaffirmed India’s commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate accord, during a conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Trudeau had called up Modi on Monday evening.

“Both leaders exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically climate change. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement,” the statement said.

