National anthem in movie halls: SC asks why do people have to wear patriotism on sleeve

Last year, the SC had said that “love and respect for the motherland are reflected when one shows respect to the national anthem as well as to the national flag”.

Supreme Court Judge Justice D Y Chandrachud was critical of last year’s apex court order making it mandatory for movie halls to play the national anthem before the start of a film and wondered “why do people have to wear their patriotism on their sleeve?” “People go to a movie theatre for undiluted entertatinment. Society needs that entertainment”, said Justice Chandrachud who was part of a three-judge bench which heard a petition filed by a film society seeking recall of its November 30 order making it mandatory for movie halls to play the anthem.

Credit: indianexpress.com

