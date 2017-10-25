National anthem in movie halls: SC asks why do people have to wear patriotism on sleeve

Supreme Court Judge Justice D Y Chandrachud was critical of last year’s apex court order making it mandatory for movie halls to play the national anthem before the start of a film and wondered “why do people have to wear their patriotism on their sleeve?” “People go to a movie theatre for undiluted entertatinment. Society needs that entertainment”, said Justice Chandrachud who was part of a three-judge bench which heard a petition filed by a film society seeking recall of its November 30 order making it mandatory for movie halls to play the anthem.

Credit: indianexpress.com