Neha Dhupia to host ‘Vogue BFFs’

Actress Neha Dhupia has been roped in to host the season two of “Vogue BFFs”. She hopes to make the show “wittier and funnier”.

The first season of the show was hosted by Kamal Sidhu.

“‘No Filter Neha’ was the first time I got to host an audio show and I enjoyed it thoroughly. Now, I’ve got the opportunity to host ‘Vogue BFFs’ and I think it’s great,” Neha said in a statement.

Credit: tellychakkar.com