New Immigration Draft Proposal May Be Beneficial For Indian Workers in U.S.

Highly qualified young Indian American professionals who have applied for permanent residentship in the United States could have a better chance of receiving the green card if a new draft proposal for immigration goes through. The proposed changes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will have negative repercussions on immigrants who seek any kind of government welfare benefit, the Washington Post reported.

On the other hand, young skilled workers with a stable income, who pay taxes and a have a well-established job, have health insurance and are unlikely to become a financial burden on the state or federal government, will have a better chance of getting their petition approved than those closer to the retirement age.

Click here to read more…

Credit: littleindia.com