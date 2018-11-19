TRF Home Page
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in Mumbai

Added by Indo American News on November 19, 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh landed in Mumbai airport on Sunday morning (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

NEW DELHI: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after tying the knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy. The photos of the couple from the Mumbai airport have been doing the rounds on various fan pages. The actors even posed with some fans after landing at the airport.

Both Deepika and Ranveer were seen dressed in ethnic clothes and matching glares at the Mumbai airport. The duo is getting ready to throw two receptions for their friends and family. The first reception will be held in Bengaluru on November 21 in The Leela Palace. While the second reception will be held in Mumbai on November 28 in The Grand Hyatt.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

