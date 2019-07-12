Nikit Bhatt Marries Natasha Noun



HOUSTON: Natasha Noun and Nikit Bhatt were married at the Holy Rosary Church in front of friends and family from US and abroad as Nikit’s Grandmother made a special visit from India. An awesome reception was held to celebrate the wedding at beautiful ballroom in JW Marriott Galleria hotel on July 6. Wonderful catering was provided by India’s Restaurant and Fadi Restaurant – mixing Indian and Mediterranean flavors.

Nikit is the son of Chirag and Yamini Bhatt, who came to US in 1980. Yamini was a student in NY but while visiting Houston, she met Chirag in 1983 and they were married in late 1983. Natasha is the daughter of Tony and Georgette Noun – who met in Beirut, Lebanon in 1981 at the early age of 13 years. They eventually got married at the age of 21 in Beirut in 1989 and came to Houston in October 1989.

Nikit and Natasha were both born in Houston and have been in the city since then.

Natasha attended the University of Houston and graduated with a Masters in Communication Science and Disorders. Natasha currently works closely with elementary students as a Certified Speech-Language Pathologist within the Klein ISD. Nikit also graduated from UH with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the Hilton College. He currently works with Sonders as Operations Director in Houston.

Nikit and Natasha met through mutual friends and connected on social media in early 2012. Their first official date was in early 2012 at the House of Pies in Houston. They remembered that Natasha got the Banana Cream Pie and Nikit got the Almond Creme Pie. It has been a sweet – as a pie friendship ever since then!

Tony is a business owner in the Automotive Industry, providing Texas and surrounding states with consumer automotive sales and automotive services since 1992. He is also the founder of the United Republicans of Texas. Georgette works closely within the family business, providing administrative services.

Chirag is a Food Safety Professional and has worked with City of Houston Department of Health for many years and currently works in the food service industry. He has lived in Houston since 1980 and has been active within the local Indian community. Yamini is the founder of the Riddham Spiritual Center, where she offers transformational training and teaching in spirituality since 2001 – including yoga and meditation.

Natasha’s family faith is Maronite Catholic, while Nikit’s family faith is Hindu and his parents are very active members at the ISKCON community in Houston since 1993.