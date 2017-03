One held in Hyderabad for cheating NRI

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly cheating an NRI of over Rs 9 lakh by fraudulently using his international credit card for buying a car and gold ornaments.

Cyber crime wing of Hyderabad Police arrested K Nageswara Rao, a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, who is presently staying here, police said.

Credit: timesofindia.com