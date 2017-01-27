Pakistan pumps diluted heroin into Punjab, triggers fear

CHANDIGARH: The potency of heroin being pushed into Punjab through the border with Pakistan has fallen from 43% in 2014 to nearly one-fourth or around 12% in 2016. This may seem like good news initially, but experts and activists dealing with the drug problem in the state are disturbed. Smugglers will dilute heroin only if they are assured on a large market, they say.

The new trend has been noticed at a time when drugs have become a key issue in Punjab ahead of the February 4 voting. Both the Congress and AAP have promised to end the menace in a month in their manifestos. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Kaustubh Sharma says the decline in purity of heroin from Pakistan being seized in Punjab has been a steady one. Pure heroin content in every kg caught in 2013 used to be 43%-44%.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com