PM Modi inaugurates LNG terminal, chocolate factory in Gujarat

By Maulik Pathak

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a string of development projects in Gujarat, including a 5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Mundra and a chocolate factory of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), the country’s biggest milk cooperative known for its Amul brand of products, in Anand.

“As a brand, Amul is both admired and respected not only in India but also internationally. It is synonymous with quality and has empowered several people associated with it,” said the Prime Minister, who is on a day’s visit to his home state.



Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com