PM Modi to brainstorm oil scenario with global CEOs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Monday brainstorm with chief executives of top global and Indian oil and gas companies on emerging energy scenario, with ripples from US sanctions on Iran and volatile oil prices threatening growth.

The third annual meeting would also deliberate on ways to revive investment in oil and gas exploration and production, official sources said.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com