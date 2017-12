Possibility of nuclear war in South Asia cannot be ruled out: Pak NSA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security czar today said that the stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance and the possibility of a nuclear war cannot be ruled out.

National Security Advisor Lt Gen (retd.) Nasser Khan Janjua also accused the US of conspiring against the multi- billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with India, The Express Tribune reported.

Credit: imesofindia.indiatimes.com