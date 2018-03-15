Pt. Shantilal Shah’s Dimensions of Tabla Leaves Lasting Impact

By Vamsi Ahobila

HOUSTON: On February 17, 2018 the Indian Music Society of Houston presented a sensational showcase of artistic talent from a multitude of disciples of Tabla Guru, Pandit Shantilal Shah. Laya Taal Saadhna, the largest Tabla performance in Texas, is a semi-annual event that has grown in prominence each year and is now a staple among lovers of Indian Classical Music in Houston.

Held at the beautiful UC Theater at the University of Houston, this year’s event was extra special as it marked the 15th year of Pandit Shantilal Shah’s dedicated teaching in Houston. To celebrate this milestone, the Indian Music Society of Houston presented a daylong event featuring nearly 100 Tabla performers, Carnatic Violin, Hindustani Vocal, and Kathak dance! This unique event was the true testament to Pt. Shah’s ability to pass on his passion and extensive knowledge of Tabla and Indian Classical Music to the next generation.

In the morning program students of Pt. Shah presented Tabla Ensembles that were rhythmically and musically superb. Student’s as young as 5 ably performed and even recited their compositions for the audience. It was a marvel to see how such young minds could grasp the nuances of the patterns much less, play them in front of a packed audience!

As the program moved forward, junior students gave way to their seniors who presented ever more complex pieces. It was a real treat to see a group of adults, all full-time professionals in various other fields, perform a difficult and highly musical piece with ease. Halfway through the show, Pt. Shah left the stage, confident in his student’s ability to perform without him.

Now on their own, the students were undaunted, performing beautiful pieces in Jhaptaal and Rupak Taal. Culminating the morning performances was an outstanding trio of senior students performing powerful compositions in Drut Teentaal. The audience was overjoyed as they presented various Tukdas, Gats, and Bandishes, playing each complex rhythm composition to perfection.

The evening performances consisted of the more advanced students performing in Pt. Shah’s unique concept, aptly named Dimensions of Tabla. This program consisted of 4 items – Tabla Solo, Hindustani Vocal, Carnatic Violin, and Kathak Dance – each performance featuring young artists from around Texas accompanied by a senior student of Pt. Shah. True to its name, Dimensions of Tabla highlighted the versatility of the instrument as well as the capability of this Guru to train students to perform professionally with command in each format!

The first item was a Tabla solo in Rupak Taal by Arun Sabapathy accompanied on harmonium by Sri Mandar Phadke. Following this was a Khyal presentation of Raag Puriya Dhanashree by Bhageshri Gulvady Karkal accompanied by Jason Zinn on Tabla. The third item featured violinist Abhishek Balakrishnan in a thrilling Carnatic music performance with Aditya Srivatsan on Tabla. The finale of the day featured a Kathak dance by Sunaina Rao, along with Anuraag Shah on Tabla, Dr. Amie Maciszewski on Sitar, vocalist Rohit Khanna, and Kathak Guru Smt. Akhila Rao providing padhant.

As if the morning show wasn’t enough to satiate the palate of even the most ardent lover of Hindustani music, the evening’s proceedings left them fulfilled beyond belief. It is clear just how far these students have come, each showcasing their own unique skill sets and artistic capabilities. The artistry and command over 4 contrasting styles of Tabla served to illustrate just how successful Pt. Shah has been in imparting the art of Tabla to his disciples.

Pt. Shantilal Shah’s journey these past 15 years in Houston has been remarkable, and his impact on the Houston music community will undoubtedly be lasting. From his vision, Laya Taal Saadhna began with only a handful of students performing basic Tabla compositions and has flourished into the program we witnessed on February 17th. We can only imagine what ideas Pt. Shah has in store for future performances of what has become an annual Houston musical phenomenon.