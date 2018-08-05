PV Sindhu settles for second successive World Championships silver, loses final to rampaging Carolina Marin

P V Sindhu finished second best yet again in a major tournament final as she went down tamely to Carolina Marin in the World Championships’ women’s singles title clash, adding to the Indian’s tale of woes here today.

The Olympic silver medallist settled for another white metal following a 19-21 10-21 loss to Olympic champion Marin of Spain.

The 23-year-old Sindhu, who had lost an epic final to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year, didn’t have answers to Marin’s blistering pace in the 45 minutes that the match lasted.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com