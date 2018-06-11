Quantico episode controversy: Priyanka Chopra issues apology, says ‘I am a proud Indian and that will never change’

New Delhi: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra has issued an apology post the controversy around the recent episode from the American series that showed Indians planning a terrorist attack. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologize.”

She added, “I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

The apology came after a statement issued by the US television studio ABC against the outrage from Indian audiences after the episode titled ‘The Blood of Romeo’ aired on the television.

Credit: indianexpress.com