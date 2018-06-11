MFAH- Home Page
Quantico episode controversy: Priyanka Chopra issues apology, says ‘I am a proud Indian and that will never change’

Added by Indo American News on June 11, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Priyanka Chopra says she is a proud Indian and that will never change about her.

New Delhi: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra has issued an apology post the controversy around the recent episode from the American series that showed Indians planning a terrorist attack. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologize.”

She added, “I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

The apology came after a statement issued by the US television studio ABC against the outrage from Indian audiences after the episode titled ‘The Blood of Romeo’ aired on the television.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

