Raja The Great movie review: Another mindless entertainer from Ravi Teja

Tollywood star Ravi Teja is introduced as ‘Mass Maharaja’ a reputation that he earned due to the choice of his movies. Calling him ‘Maharaja of mindless entertainer’ would be more befitting as he has made a career with such films. You don’t go to watch a Ravi Teja film, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi, expecting a Nayakan. It’s only fair that we judge his latest offering, Raja The Great, by the standards of mindless entertainers.

If you are willing to turn off your ability to think rationally for few hours, you can hope to be mildly entertained. You know that the logic has gone out the window, the moment you see Devaraj (Vivan Bhatena), kill a bunch of witnesses in front of a fully armed team of cops. You know there is no place for rationality when Devaraj slaughters a bunch of high-ranking cops with impunity in the next scene. And you know you can’t expect continuity when the top police officials don’t take action on Devaraj and move on without breaking a sweat about him killing their colleagues. That’s when you remind yourself it is a Ravi Teja film, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi and it will help you in keeping your sanity intact in a highly nonsensical situation you find yourself in while watching this film.

Credit: indianexpress.com