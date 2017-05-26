Rajamathangi Homam Celebrated at Sri Meenakshi Temple on May 14

By Kamala Raghavan

PEARLAND: Sri Meenakshi Temple celebrated the Rajamathangi Homam on Sunday May 14, on Mother’s day. About 150 devotees participated in the Pooja at the main temple in front of the presiding deity Sri Meenakshi conducting the Homam in front of the Utsava Murthy of Rajamathangi (Sri Meenakshi) by Priests Sri Manickasundaram Bhattar, Kalyana Sundaram, Pawankumar, Balaji Sethuraman, and Sriman Narayana Charyalu.

Devotees recited Lalitha Sahasranamam at Rajamathangi Homam at Sri Meenakshi temple. Shakthi takes a number of forms including Balathripurasundari, Rajamathangi, Suvasini, Durga, Kali, Parvathi, Kamakshi and many others to guide, strengthen and show the path of bhakti to her devotees. In the form of Rajamathangi, she represents Knowledge, Music, and all arts, and her devotees worship her by doing this Homam and chanting Lalitha Sahasranamam to ask her to grant knowledge in music and arts. Following the Homam for Rajamathangi, abhishekam, Alankaram, 108 sumangali puja, Deeparadhana, and procession of the deities were conducted with the Vedic chanting by the priests. All the devotees joined in the chanting of the Lalitha Sahasranamam during abhishekam, bringing a serene atmosphere to the main temple. The ladies participating in the pooja were given flowers, sandal paste, and Kumkum. Since Devi Rajamathangi is the supreme mother, all married women are worshipped on the same day and treated as Shakthi. After the pooja the Devi was taken on a procession around the temple with the event concluding with Prasadam to all. All attendees felt the atmosphere of bhakti, rejuvenation of their faith, and bliss in having received the divine mother’s blessings. The event was coordinated by Malathi Sundar, Kamala Raghavan, and Sheila Sriram.