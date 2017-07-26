Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Ram Nath Kovind is country’s 14th President, talks of building ‘India of our dreams’ in inaugural address

Added by Indo American News on July 26, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Chief Justice of India, Justice JS Khehar administers oath of office to Ram Nath Kovind as the 14th President of India at a special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan)

Chief Justice of India, Justice JS Khehar administers oath of office to Ram Nath Kovind as the 14th President of India at a special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan)

Ram Nath Kovind took oath as the 14th President of India in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday. Chief Justice JS Khehar administered the oath of office to Kovind who swore to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution and law.” Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Prime Minister Narendra Modiwere present at the ceremony.

“I am accepting this position with all humility and I am grateful for this responsibility,” said Kovind in his inaugural address. He said he comes from a very simple background and feels privileged to walk on the same path as Dr.Radhakrishnan, Dr. Abdul Kalam and his predecessor, Pranab Mukherjee.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *