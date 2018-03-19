RBI Explains What It Is Doing With Banned Rs. 500 And 1,000 Notes

NEW DELHI: Demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, which have been counted and processed for genuineness, are shredded and briquetted before being disposed off through a tendering process, the RBI has said.

The central bank had earlier estimated the value of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes received, as on June 30, 2017, at Rs. 15.28 trillion.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com