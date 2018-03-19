MFAH- Home Page
RBI Explains What It Is Doing With Banned Rs. 500 And 1,000 Notes

Demonetised notes will be shredded and briquetted, the RBI said in an RTI reply. (Representational)

NEW DELHI: Demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, which have been counted and processed for genuineness, are shredded and briquetted before being disposed off through a tendering process, the RBI has said.

The central bank had earlier estimated the value of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes received, as on June 30, 2017, at Rs. 15.28 trillion.

Credit: ndtv.com

