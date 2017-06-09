Riversand Technologies Raises $35 Million in Series A Funding Led by Crestline Investors

HOUSTON: Riversand Technologies, a Master Data Management (MDM) Visionary, and a Product Information Management (PIM) Leader announced today a Series A investment of $35 million in growth capital led by Crestline Investors. The funding will be used to accelerate Riversand’s global expansion and for further investment in its disruptive MDM 2.0 platform.

Founded in 2001, Riversand has experienced significant growth, increasing revenue at more than 25% CAGR over the last 6 years. Its MDM solutions help clients construct business strategies and maximizing their customers’ experiences based on relevant, trusted and insightful data.

”We are excited to partner with Crestline Investors at a time when we are expanding globally. With our MDM 2.0 vision, we are bringing together Relevance, Trust and Insights to our customers in an era of Cloud, High Scale and Data Discovery. We will use this capital infusion to strengthen our foundation in core verticals, accelerate growth in targeted geographies and enter new markets through product innovation, sales and marketing,” said Upen Varanasi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Riversand.

“Riversand has a strong brand presence across multiple industries, data domains, and geographies. With their MDM 2.0 platform, Riversand has now created a name in the industry for being an innovative MDM solution provider with the most disruptive vision and unique strategy,” said Will Palmer, director at Crestline. “We look forward to supporting Riversand’s continued growth and the development of the new platform as Riversand expands its offerings.” Mr. Will Palmer of Crestline will join Riversand’s Board of Directors.

“Riversand is recognized as an emerging and disruptive cloud player in the data management and infrastructure software space with an incredible opportunity ahead of them,” said Yogesh Amle, Managing Director and Head of Software at Union Square Advisors. “The Union Square Advisors team is pleased to partner with Upen and the Riversand team on this capital raise and advise them during this pivotal time in the company’s history.”

About Riversand

Riversand serves leading global enterprises in Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Energy, Healthcare, and Food Services. Riversand MDMCenter helps clients enhance their customers’ experience and move products faster to the market. Riversand is headquartered in Houston with offices in Bangalore (India), London (UK), Stuttgart (Germany), Switzerland and Sydney (Australia) Visit us at www.riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter @Riversandtech on Instagram, @RiversandTechnologies on Facebook.

Riversand Media Contact:

Shamanth Shankar

713-934-8899

shamanth.shankar@riversand.com