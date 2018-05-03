Saadhana Sur Sang – Epitome of Musical Grandeur

By Sasi Raghavan

HOUSTON: On Sunday, April 22, Center for Indian Classical Music of Houston (CICMH) brought two stalwarts, the Living Legend of Sitar Ustad Shahid Parvez and flute Maestro Shashank Subramanyam, together in the space city for the first time as a part of its popular concert series Saadhana Sur Sang.

CICMH is unique in its holistic approach towards the popularization of pure and traditional Indian Classical Music. True to its unique mission and founder Pandit Suman Ghosh’s vision, with each endeavor like Sur Sang, CICMH continues to draw a sizable number of newer entrants into the foray of Indian Classical Music aficionados.

The concert, a spectacular confluence of Hindustani and Carnatic Music, was held at the Student Center Theater at University of Houston. It began with an invocation by the disciples of the celebrated Saadhana Pariwar Gurukul, who sang a perfectly synchronized shlok composed in raag Puriya Dhanashree by their Guruji, Pandit Ghosh. Following this treat and a moment to remember our Beloved Former First Lady, Barbara Bush, Flute Maestro Shashank-ji presented raag Vachaspathi, a Carnatic raag that has become popular in Hindustani music.

The bamboo wizard enthralled the audience with his fast fingering technique, also demonstrating the near-impossible maneuver of playing two octaves simultaneously on the same flute. With the able Mridangam accompaniment of Vidwan Parupalli Phalgun they brought forth the southern flavor of classical music beautifully.

Ustad Shahid Parvez, Numero Uno of Sitar, began with raag Bhimpalas, patiently unfolding the beauty of this sublime melody. The purity of his soul-stirring and tradition-steeped elaborations transported the audience to an entirely new world. Ustad-ji’s fingers continued to mesmerize the capacity audience with melodious raag Khamaj. Every note on the Sitar string plucked the heart strings of the audience. He was accompanied ably on the tabla by Shri Hindole Majumdar.

After a short intermission with tea and snacks catered by Madras Pavilion, the program continued with the felicitation of several dignitaries in recognition of their support for CICMH. The honorees included Houston City Council Member Steve Le, Indian Vice Consul Ashok Kumar, Houston Arts Alliance CEO John Abodeeley, Dr. Virendra Mathur, University of Houston School of Music Dean Andrew Davis and Director of Vedanta Institute of Houston Joseph Emmett.

The final segment, a duet of Sitar and Flute, was a true convergence of the tectonic plates of melody and rhythm, the rivers Ganges and Cauvery, North and South, Strings and Wind. The two artists together wove delightful new patterns of raag Yaman. As the reflective calm waters of the ocean gather energy and speed at high tide, the artists took the audience sailing through this musical ocean. Both the percussion artists, Hindole-ji and Phalgun-ji brilliantly contributed to the display of musical genius. With moments of serenity and peace contrasted by moments of musical thunder, the divinity that presented itself was only to be experienced. The audience, longing for more, gave them a standing ovation.

Master of Ceremonies, Shri Suresh Raghavan, conducted the program with aplomb. It was an emotional moment for Pandit Ghosh, as the Mewati Gharana stalwart thanked the artists and the audience for bringing new meaning to ‘Sur Sang’, through this concert that will be etched in our memories forever.