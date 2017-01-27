Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Sanjay Leela Bhansali roughed up, set vandalised during Padmavati shoot

Added by Indo American News on January 27, 2017.
Members of the Karni Sena allegedly attacked on Friday filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vandalised the sets of his upcoming movie Padmavati at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.

The members accused the makers of the film for ‘distorting history.’

“We have learnt that the filmmakers are portraying the film as a love story between Alauddin Khilji and Padmini, which is a blatant distortion of history. That is why we stopped the shooting and told the makers that we won’t let them continue unless they make changes,” said Narayan Divrala, district president, Karni Sena.

