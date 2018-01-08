Saudi Arabia okays India’s plan to ferry Haj pilgrims via sea route: Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has given its nod to India’s plan to revive the option of ferrying Haj pilgrims via sea route to Jeddah, union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a statement on Monday.

Naqvi made the comment after the signing of annual Haj agreement between India and Saudi Arabia in Mecca.

“Saudi Arabia has given its nod to revive the option of sending pilgrims by sea route…Officials from both the countries will discuss all the necessary formalities and technicalities so that Haj pilgrimage through sea route can be started in the coming years,” Naqvi said according to the statement.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com