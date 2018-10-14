Secret mountain escapes: Kareri Lake trek

By Shikha Gautam

MCLEOD GANJ: A trek to Triund is not the only good one around Dharamsala and Mcleodganj. If you are eager to hit a trek that is not yet on Instagram and sees only the most ardent explorers and hikers, a trek to Kareri Lake is just the thing for you. While it is quite a common name with the locals in Dharamsala, who frequent Kareri Village often, the trek has managed to stay away from the glare of touristy eyes. A surprise if you ask me, for Mcleodganj has been one of the favourite weekend getaways from Delhi.

Kareri Lake trek is more stunning than you can imagine in spite of its proximity with the town that has been seeing traffic jams in summer! A moderately difficult trek, it goes through Kareri Village and traverses through pine forest. The forest gets denser for a while and you might even be able to spot a Blue Magpie or more. The village has a Forest Rest House, and a few houses that sell basic amenities; some of these houses also offer facilities for a night’s stay or more.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com