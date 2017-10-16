Shah Rukh Khan hosts Diwali get-together. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor and others in attendance

Diwali seems to have come already for our celebrities. They have got a good reason for a get-together. Yesterday, we saw photos of a pre-diwali party held at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house, and these late night posts of Farah Khan revealed that there was another party held at her bestie Shah Rukh Khan’s house too. SRK hosted a pre-Diwali party at his mansion Mannat with some ‘old friends n new’ and thanks to Farah we got to see the inside photos of the same.

Farah Khan shared three photos from the night. Her first post’s caption read, “Film people!! At mannat with old friends n new.. @iamsrk @karanjohar @aanandlrai @himanshusharmaa.” The next one was a selfie of Farah with the host SRK. “With my Most handsome friend @iamsrk Picture abhi baaki hain mere dost❤️, ” Farah wrote along the image.

Credit: indianexpress.com