Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan in an oath-taking ceremony held at President House on Tuesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Abbasi.

Abbasi was elected prime minister by lawmakers in the National Assembly earlier today, bagging 221 votes to become the successor to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Credit: dawn.com