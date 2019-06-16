Sikh National Center Holds 4th Annual Blood Drive Onsite

HOUSTON: One pitch to give blood is “and be a hero” and for most people it rings true enough to make their way to the Blood Center van. Two Sundays ago, on June 2 – four days before the 75th commemoration of the D-Day – the invasion of Normandy in World War II – the pitch rang true for members of the congregation of the Sikh National Center.

The 20-acre SNC site has been the focus of most of the Sikh community’s efforts to build a master-planned center that would house a Gurdwara as well as a boarding school, auditorium, museum, library, pavilion and residence for priests.

The collection van from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center pulled up beside the basketball pavilion and the interim gurdwara which has been the focal point of Sunday prayer meetings for the past ten years.

According to one of the organizers, Amrit Singh, the 4th Annual Blood Drive by the SNC was held to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star during which – from June 1 to 8, 1984 – the Indian military took action to oust militant religious leaders from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. “Of those who attempted donation, 23 were successful, including many first time donors,” said Singh after he had himself donated.

Blood collections are performed by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center (www.giveblood.org) which encourages the donations in order to replenish the Houston Blood Bank that services area hospitals. To meet the needs of the area community, The Blood Center must collect about 800 donations every day and so it encourages individuals to Commit for Life, to give blood.