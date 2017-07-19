Eye Level- Home Page
Sikkim border stand-off: China warns India not to use ‘trespass’ as ‘policy tool’ to realise political targets

July 19, 2017
With the standoff at Doklam running beyond a month, China on Tuesday asked India not to use “trespass” into Doklam area as a “policy tool” to achieve its political targets. The foreign ministry in a statement also asked India to immediately withdraw its troops in order to avoid any kind of escalation.

On being asked if a “close-door briefing” was held with the foreign diplomats to convey China’s version of events, the foreign ministry said it was in “close communication” with the foreign mission in Beijing, but refused to confirm the meeting.

Credit: indianexpress.com

