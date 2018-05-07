MFAH- Home Page
Six Indians abducted in Afghanistan: Baghlan governor blames Taliban, MEA in touch with authorities

Added by Indo American News on May 7, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
he incident took place in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre.

NEW DELHI: Six Indians were among the seven people who have been abducted by unidentified armed men from Baghlan province in Afghanistan on Sunday, reported TOLO News. The Indian nationals are staff members of KEC International ltd, an infrastructure company which recently bagged a Rs 226-crore contract in the war-torn country. One Afghan employee was also among the abductees.

The incident took place in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre. According to local officials as quoted by TOLO News, the incident happened while they were traveling to the area, where the company owns an electricity sub-station contract.

Credit: indianexpress.com

