South Asians in London’s Finsbury Park fear being targeted due to skin colour

Added by Indo American News on June 21, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
KOLKATA: Civil engineer Sushanta Das Gupta, who has a number of projects lined up on north London’s Finsbury Park, is tense hearing about how on Monday night a van travelling struck a crowd+ outside the Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road. It was shortly after Londoners had finished offering their prayers at Finsbury Park mosque. Not only does he now fear that the business at approximately all the 59 takeaway Asian restaurants in that area will take a dip in the next few days, Das Gupta apprehends that hate crimes might rise further if law-keepers don’t handle the situation properly.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

