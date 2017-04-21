Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Program $1,000 Scholarship Awards

About The Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Program

Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Program is funded by Southwestern National Bank to recognize and assist outstanding high school graduates reduce the financial burden for college. Southwestern National Bank Scholars are selected on the basis of their financial need, academic achievement, and community involvement. Each year a total of $5,000.00 will be awarded to five selected scholars. Each scholar will be awarded $1,000.00.

Eligibility

1. Demonstrates financial need for college tuition, book & supplies and expenses

2. U.S. high school graduating seniors

3. Has a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (un-weighted)

4. Will enroll in an accredited U.S. college full-time for the entire academic year 2016/2017

Documents Required (To be considered, all of the following documents must be submitted)

1. A completed Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Application Form

2. An official high school transcript

3. Copies of the most recent document(s) demonstrating the financial need (Family’s 1040

Income Tax Return Form, qualification for School Free/Reduced Lunch Program, etc)

4. Two letters of recommendation from the teachers, counselors, and/or other advisors

5. A two-page typed essay stating why you should be awarded a scholarship. Please include:

• Financial need for this scholarship for educational purposes

• Personal and academic achievements. Give specific examples

• Academic plans and career goals. Give specific examples

• Past and current involvement, as well as future plans, towards making a difference in your community

Application Process & Award Announcement

1.Please send your application package to Southwestern National Bank, Attention

Scholarship Program-Ling Chuang, 6901 Corporate Drive, Houston, Texas 77036

2.Applications and all supporting documents must be received by April 30, 2017 for

application to be considered

3. An interview may be part of the application process for all semi-finalists

4. Scholarships for the 2017 Scholarship program will be announced by mail in May 2017.

For scholarship application and information, please contact the scholarship coordinator by e-mail at ling.chuang@swnbk.com MEMBER FDIC