Southwestern National Bank’s 20th Annual Christmas Party

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank held its 20th annual Christmas party at the JW Marriott Hotel on December 9.

President/CEO Gary Owens, gave a warm welcome and thanked the shareholders and special guests that were able to join in celebrating the holidays. Owens expressed his sincere appreciation to the Board of Directors for their continued support and thanked the employees for their dedication and hard work. He stated, “Tonight is a perfect opportunity to come together, enjoy good company and celebrate another successful year.” (Member FDIC)

