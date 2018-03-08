Stop Diabetes Movement (SDM) Camps Create Measurable Impact on Participants

By Nikhil Jain

HOUSTON: Sewa International and VYASA organized ten-day yoga camps from Feb 16 to 25. The camps were held simultaneously at three locations in the Houston area (Sugar Land, West Houston & Katy). The camp is specially designed for diabetic and pre-diabetic people to help them manage and control high blood sugar levels with yoga routine and holistic approach. SDM camps are being conducted all across the country; so far 17 Camps have been conducted in Houston. More than 250 people have participated in these camps, from all walks of life since then.

The 10-day camp included daily yoga routine, educative sessions from medical doctors and specialist on diabetes, stress management, food habits, diet sleep. At the closing ceremony held at Keshav Smruti, participants shared about the transformation the camp brought in their lifestyle and in managing diabetes. One of the participants, Neetin from Sugarland, says “I started doing Yoga regularly and my blood sugar levels have come down significantly, I enjoy the routine”. Venkat from Katy mentions “Last 10 days I have started sleeping better and I am much more relaxed, this was all because of the Yoga”. Another participant, Anu says “My family has history of Diabetes and though I do not have now, I joined along with my friends to make Yoga a routine in our life and ensure that I don’t get Diabetes.“

Satya from VYASA presented data on the results of this camp. The drop in participant’s fasting blood glucose level and post prandial sugar levels was noticeable with just 10 days of practice (based on the readings provided by participants before start & at the end of these camp). The program concluded with Nikhil Jain offering vote of thanks to all the participants, doctors (Dr. Sudha Rajan, Dr. Ulupi Choksi, Dr. Sejal Desai, Dr. Kavita Patel, Dr Meghana Samant, Dr Sudha Tallavajhula); camp yoga therapists (Meena Kankani, Satya Pappu, Vijay Jilledimudi, Manju Banthia, Srinivas Suraparaju & Suveena Guglani); Vibhuti Shah; VYASA Houston Directors Vishwarup Nanjundappa & Smitha Mallaiah and their team; Irfan Karim of Unique Industrial Product Company, Arya Samaj of Greater Houston, Keshav Smruti & Swath Yoga Studio for providing their facility and partnering to conduct these camps. A delicious and nutritious potluck meal was served to end the program on a high note.

These yoga camps were extremely successful and the participants are now looking forward to keeping up with the practices. Sewa will conduct the next set of camps in various parts of Houston, from Sep 14 to 23. These camps are free of charge and have refundable deposit after participants complete all the sessions.

For more information or to volunteer, please email info-sdm@sewausa.org or text (713)834-4909.

