Swami Mukundananda Talk, Yoga & Meditation on ‘7 Divine Laws for Happiness and Fulfillment’ & Ram Katha Rahasya

HOUSTON: Swami Mukundanandaji, a world-renowned teacher of Spirituality, Yoga & Meditation, will conduct two different programs from August 4 – August 17 in Houston. The first week-long program is a Life transformation program (LPT) for the holistic well-being of body, mind and soul. It is a combined approach of yoga and intellectual discourses by Swami Mukundananda. Swamiji will delve into the topic of 7 Divine Laws for Happiness and Fulfillment at India House, from August 4 to August 10. In the Second program, Swamiji brings the pastimes of Shree Ram alive and explains its invaluable significance to our modern lives in Ram Katha Rahasya at Hindu Worship Society from August 11 to August 17.

Swami Mukundananda received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that a short while after landing a top corporate job, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Swamiji is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and the founder of JKYog – a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental and physical wellness of Humankind.

During the first week-long Program from Aug. 4-10, Swamiji will be presenting 7 Divine Laws for Happiness & Fulfillment. The first part of each day’s session focuses on Yoga & Meditation and the second part comprises of spiritual discourse & Devotional chanting.

During the second week-long program on Ram Katha Rahasya from Aug 11-17, Swamiji reveals the secrets to true eternal happiness hidden in the divine pastimes of Lord Ram. Swamiji’s narration evokes love and laughter in the diverse audience with ages ranging from children to elderly, other leelas moves audience to tears, yet bringing a sense of tranquility.

“So many confusions and stresses clouded my mind. Mukundanandji took this ancient knowledge what was otherwise too complex and made it simple to understand in the context of my life. Absolutely life transforming!” says Sheela.

Admission to program is Free and Prasadam will be served after discourses. Registration is requested.

Swami Mukundananda’s enlightening discourses clarify the deepest concepts of the Vedic scriptures with wit and perfect logic. Over the last two decades, Swamiji has been travelling all over the world, awakening thousands of seekers through true Yoga and Spirituality.

Swamiji has been invited to speak at various Fortune 500 companies like Google, Oracle, Yahoo, and for the youth, Swamiji has conducted programs at prestigious universities like Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke.

Details: 7 Divine Laws for Happiness & Fulfillment at India House at 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031 from August 4 (Sat) –10 (Fri). Aug 4 – Aug 5 (Sat-Sun) 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM; Aug 6 – Aug 9 (Mon-Thu) 6 PM – 9 PM, Aug 10 (Fri) 7PM-9PM.

Ram Katha Rahasya at Hindu Worship Society, 2223 Wirtcrest Ln, Houston, TX 77055 from August 11(Sat) to August 17 (Fri).

Aug11-Aug12 (Sat-Sun): Discourse from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. Aug13-Aug17 (Mon-Fri): Discourse from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

Contact 281-630-5982, 832-377-6070, Email: houstonjkyog@gmail.com, Free Registration at www.jkyog.org/events/