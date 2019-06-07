“Swami Vivekananda“ Play Was a True Intellectual 5-Hour Treat

BY SARITA MEHTA

HOUSTON: “Swami Vivakananda”, a play about this most inspirational personality was staged at Stafford Civic Center, Stafford on Friday, May 31.

It was a real intellectual treat presented by Nisha Mirani and Ajit Patel, the organizers of Manoranjan Inc. This five-hour presentation kept the audience fully involved, and glued to their seats, as the play was staged so beautifully that the time from 8:00 pm to past midnight to 12:45 am flew like minutes.

Dr. Vikram Panchal & Saunik Vyak, the writer and director of the play, has woven the story of Swami Vivekanada (1863-1902), Hindu monk from India, a follower of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna, who played significant role in the growing Indian nationalism of the 19th and 20th century, reinterpreting and harmonizing certain aspects of Hinduism. The play highlights his views on religious integration and humanity.

Saunak Vyas, also the dialogue writer and lead performer with the group of ten artists, all from India, are creating a history in USA with their excellent performance, with such a dedication which reminds us about our culture, our heritage, our patriotism, importance of Veda and Bhagvad Gita, about greatness of Hinduism and our great Hindu country, and our traditions.

Vivekananda is best known in the United States for his groundbreaking speech delivered on 11th September 1893 in the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in which he represented India, and introduced Hinduism to America and called for religious tolerance and an end to fanaticism. He opened the floodgates of interest in Eastern thought.

Today, Vivekananda is the modern face of Hinduism, that acknowledges and honors all traditions and world religions, encourages scientific inquiry, and stands for the unity of all existence.

The play begin with a scene when Vivekananda arrived Chicago, and was planning to join the conference. Each subsequent scene helped in developing the story very beautifully, realistically. Each artist played his or her role perfectly. The excellent stage setting, light and music were also organized by these great performers.

The word spoken by Vivekananda go deep into our hearts: “When the real history of India will be unearthed, it will be proved that, as in matter of religion, so in fine arts, India is the primal Guru of the whole world.”