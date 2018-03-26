MFAH- Home Page
Taiwan: An emerging destination for intrepid Indian travellers

March 26, 2018
Chung Kang fishing port with boats and nature in Taipei. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Those caught up in the hustle bustle of a city life — and craving for someplace pristine, calm and relaxed — will fall in love with Taiwan. But along with its tranquility and peace, there is also the effervescence of a place celebrating its culture and language with aplomb.

This small island nation in the South China Sea is truly the heart of Asia – and it is fast catching the attention of Indian travellers, offering as it does a perfect combo of fabulous food, superb night life, bustling markets, hot springs, culture, history, architecture and stunning natural beauty – from gentle mountains to lovely coastal landscapes.

Credit: indianexpress.com

